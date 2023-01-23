Cranbrook firefights had a busy Saturday morning as they battled two early morning fires.

City officials said the fire broke out in a dumpster behind Domino’s Pizza at about 12:30 a.m.

The second call came in shortly after when a home caught fire along Industrustrial Road 2.

Fire and Emergency Services responded with two apparatus and four firefighters shortly before 1 a.m.

The crew found a vehicle in fully engulfed, with flames spreading to the house.

Firefighters were able to rescue the lone occupant and his dog from the smoke-filled building.

The occupant was taken to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital for treatment.

“Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services reminds you that it is important to regularly check your smoke alarms in your home to ensure they are functioning properly, and change the batteries every six months,” said Cranbrook officials.