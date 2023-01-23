A vehicle accident early Sunday morning knocked out power to over 3,100 customers for nearly six hours.

According to BC Hydro, power was shut down at 2:12 a.m. for 604 customers east of Mission Wycliffe Road when a vehicle struck a power pole.

At the same time, the lights went out for 2,522 customers in the area east of Theatre Road, north of 3rd Street and south of Hoffman Road.

Cranbrook RCMP was called out to the scene around 3 a.m., and investigators said it appeared as though the vehicle veered off the road and hit a power pole.

The driver was not found at the scene, but they were later found unharmed.

BC Hydro officials said power was fully restored by 7:54 that morning.