The Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop next week to help local businesses struggling to find staff.

The seminar will focus on different employment and recruitment strategies businesses can use.

Participants will get tips and resources from Kootenay Employment Services, WorkBC, College of the Rockies and The Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce.

There will also be businesses from the valley talking about what has worked for them.

Registration info can be found here and the workshop will take place on Jan. 24 from 8:30 – 10 a.m.