The 2022/23 KIJHL season is nearing its end and it looks like it will be a Columbia Valley Rockies forward that will win the rookie scoring race.

Keenan Ingram, at the tie of writing, has 21 more points than the current runner-up.

He’s been racking up points at a 1.71 points-per-game average.

Ingram’s scored 32 goals in 31 games and has tallied 21 assists as well.

To put it in perspective, if you took away all of his assists this season he’d still be tied for first.

He is also fourth in league scoring.