The public can finally lace up their skates and head to the Marysville Arena again.

Several delays had pushed back the opening of the arena.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked through the many issues at the arena,” said Nicole Halasz, Manager of Parks and Facilities.

“We know it was tough for many users in Kimberley to take, but the work was necessary in order for us to be able to let the staff and public back in the building.”

- Advertisement -

The work in question was asbestos abatement.

“This is one of the largest asbestos abatement projects that our contractor had ever seen. It was not an easy job. I’m happy to report the work is complete and the arena is open.”

A hockey tournament is scheduled for Friday evening.

The public is also being invited for a free skate on Sunday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

City staff said the public skating timeslot will be in place for the remainder of the season.