Public feedback on the proposed designs for Fernie’s new skatepark has been compiled and construction is planned for the spring once the snow is gone.

New Line Skateparks is coming up with the final design, which will be unveiled in late February.

The majority of votes went to the second preliminary design, which can be seen below.

However, there is the possibility of mixing up the designs. New Line Skateparks officials said there was a strong public desire to put the bowl design from Concept 1 into Concept 2.

- Advertisement -

A community open house will take place in February to present the final design.

It will be the last opportunity to provide input on some final aspects of the project, both in-person and online.

Once the snow is gone in the spring, site work is expected to begin.