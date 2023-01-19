A $1-million donation has been given to the Doerr Family Youth Fund (Remembering Tommy), aimed at providing youth programming in the Columbia Valley.

“The Doerr Fund is an endowment fund – so that million dollars will be invested and the income will be donated every year to the community,” said Thiloma Hofer, Columbia Valley Community Foundation Executive Director. “It is a donor-advised fund, so the Doerr family will have a say as to which organizations will be recipients o that money.”

The annual grant money will go to ensure programs for youth in the Columbia Valley remain operational.

The Columbia Valley Community Foundation said the donation comes from Harvey, Sherry and their son Robert Doerr.

The Youth Fund was established in remembrance of their son Tommy, who tragically lost his life to an opioid overdose in July of 2022.

“The Doerrs invited their friends and family to make donations to the fund in lieu of flowers,” said Hofer. “It’s a meaningful donation to our foundation. It will increase the amount that is granted out to the community every year. We are very grateful for the generosity of the Doerrs and their friends and family.”

Sherry Doerr served as the Board Chair of the Summit Youth Centre for 10 years and established the Doerr Family Community

Fund in 2016, which also received some of the donation, bringing it up to about $144,000.