The BCHL all-star event takes place this weekend in Penticton and will feature a skills competition.

Four skill drills will be made up of two people from each conference.

Jack Sillich is competing in the accuracy shooting drill. He’ll be up against Mirko Buttazzoni (Coquitlam), Kai Daniells (Nanaimo) and Josh Nadeau (Penticton).

The other drills are fastest skater, agility/passing and the hardest shot.

- Advertisement -

All of the players will also compete in the breakaway relay at the end of the competition.

The action starts at 1 p.m. PST.

The alumni game is set for 2:30 p.m. and the all-star tournament begins at 4 p.m.