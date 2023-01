Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs stopped to visit Cranbrook on Wednesday while on a tour of the Kootenays.

The City of Cranbrook said Kang met with Mayor Wayne Price and Council members Ron Popoff and Wayne Stetski as part of her trip.

Officials said the Burnaby-Deer Lake MLA is travelling through the region on a fact-finding tour to learn what issues her office could help out with and discuss the programs available from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.