Bowen Byram has been injured since Nov. 4 and it seems the Colorado Avalanche could be without him for some time.

Byram returned to the ice on Jan. 9, but head coach Jared Bednar said recently that Byram wasn’t close to returning.

Before his injury, he had two goals and three assists in 10 games.

He is just one of the injuries that have plagued the Colorado Avalanche this season.

Right now captain Gabriel Landeskog, defenceman Josh Manson, centre Denis Malgin and Byram are all on the injured reserve.

It was also announced that star defenceman Cale Makar will miss Wednesday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Perhaps the good news regarding Byram’s injury is that it is lower body and not connected to previous head injuries he has had in his career.

There is speculation he may return shortly after the all-star break which begins in early February.

The injuries are hurting the defending champs’ chances at the playoffs this year.

The team is currently fifth in the Central division with a 22-17-3 record, but they have won their last two games.