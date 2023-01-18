Parks Canada is providing $13 million for repairs to the Radium Hot Springs Aquacourt.

Federal officials said the repairs will increase resiliency to flooding, protect nearby fish habitats and improve the visitor experience.

Culverts will be installed under the building to direct water flow and protect the foundation.

The project will also help Parks Canada’s conservation efforts.

Erosion protection will be added to safeguard nearby fish habitats.

The cool pool improvements will make it safer and more accessible.

Some of the improvements include a surface-level gutter system to allow visitors to easily enter and exit the pool and renovations to handrails.