The Ghostriders had a strong weekend and two players are getting recognition, earning KIJHL stars of the week honours.

Ethan MacDuff was named the forward of the week after he put up four goals and five assists in three games.

MacDuff leads the team in scoring with 23 goals and 52 points. He is also fifth in league scoring.

Scott Sinclair was also a star of the week as the top defenceman.

Sinclair was feeding his teammates apples all weekend tallying 6 assists. He also scored one goal.

Sinclair is fourth in defensive scoring in the KIJHL this season with 10 goals and 25 points.