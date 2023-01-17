The City of Fernie is looking for a regular grooming solution for paths along the dike and through city parks.

Normally, the city hires a third-party contractor to groom the local pathways.

This year they were unable to find one, which has led to a significant change in the level of service from previous winters.

The city was able to work with a local contractor during the latest warm weather to provide a one-time levelling of most of the dike trails.

City staff said they are continuing to find a regular grooming solution.

If they are unable, the city will look for opportunities for temporary fixes themselves.