The Cranbrook U18 Bucks have won gold again, this time coming out on top at their home tournament.

The U18 Bucks were in first place through round-robin play after two wins against High Country, Strathcona and a tie against Salmon Arm.

They ended up facing Salmon Arm in the final and won 6-1 to secure gold.

The team has the weekend off before heading to the Okanogan to take on West Kelowna, Kelowna and Penticton on Jan. 27.

The U18 Bucks have players from Invermere, Fernie, Sparwood, Elkford, Cranbrook and Kimberley.