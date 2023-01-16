The BCHL 60th anniversary all-star weekend is on Saturday in Penticton and will feature an outdoor alumni and friends game, which will see a Cranbrook hockey legend take the ice.

Scott Niedermayer will be playing even though he never played in the BCHL.

Brendan Morrison also made the roster. He played 15 seasons in the NHL and was notably a key member on the Canucks’ West Coast Express line.

He played for the Penticton Panthers in 1992.

The Cowichan Valley Capitals’ Geoff Courtnall will play in the game. He had a 16-year NHL career.

The Rest of the roster can be seen below.

Kyle Turris – Burnaby Express (2005-2007)

Garry Valk – 13-year NHL career

Tyler Johnston – One of the stars of the TV show Letterkenny

Pat Hodgins – BCHL Alumnus (1986-1991)

Mike Di Stefano – BCHL Alumnus (2000-2005)

Wade MacLeod – Merritt Centennials (2005-2007)

Mark MacMillan – BCHL Alumnus (2009-2011)

Mitch MacMillan – BCHL Alumnus (2007-2010)

Bruce Courtnall – Juan de Fuca Whalers (1986-87)

There will be two current BCHL goalies between the pipes, Carter Richardson from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Justin Katz from the West Kelowna Warriors.