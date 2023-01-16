The North end of the parking lot along Cranbrook’s 8th Avenue South will be closed on Thursday for environmental assessment work.

City of Cranbrook officials said the area will be closed to give technicians with Kala Geosciences room to work safely.

Vehicle traffic and parking access will be blocked off while workers are in the area.

Officials said the assessment will determine if there are storage tanks buried underground.

The site had previously been occupied by a garage, underground tanks and a paint shop for over 78 years.

If underground storage tanks are found, Kala Geosciences will contract and supervise the removal of those tanks.