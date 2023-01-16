Residents will be invited to have their say on where the Columbia Basin Trust focuses grant spending.

CBT officials said residents will be able to share their thoughts through in-person open-house events and conversations at over 20 communities.

“These events in April and May are opportunities to explore your vision for your community and the region as a whole, with your family, friends, neighbours and Trust Board and staff,” said the Trust.

Thew first community meeting will go ahead on April 3 in Invermere.

- Advertisement -

Online meetings and surveys will also be available.

“This is an opportunity for everyone who lives in the Basin to share your perspective on how we can realize an even better future for this incredible region,” said Johnny Strilaeff, CBT President and CEO. “I am so pleased to invite residents to the conversations that will determine how the Trust can best support communities in the future. We all have a stake in this as residents, and that’s why we call this process Our Trust, Our Future.”

The results of the feedback sessions will be presented in May and June at large, regional events in Cranbrook, Golden and Trail.

You can find out when a feedback session will be available near you by visiting the link below.

More: CBT feedback session info