Outdoor rinks in Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie and Sparwood have been closed because of recent and forecasted warm weather.

City of Cranbrook officials said rain and warm temperatures are behind the closure of the Baker Park rink.

In Kimberley, the Townsite, Swan and DeWolfe outdoor rinks will be shut down until temperatures cool off.

Fernie officials have hung a red flag on the shed near its outdoor skating rink, signalling its closure.

Meanwhile, Sparwood’s Heights Rink and Lion’s Park Skating Loop will be closed until further notice.

Weekend forecasts call for rain or flurries on Saturday and Sunday with daytime highs to peak around five degrees across the region, dipping into the negatives overnight.

The temperatures are expected to linger in the low positives into next week with a chance of some flurries or rain later in the week.

These temperatures and weather conditions will likely create unstable ice that would not be safe for skating.

According to Environment Canada, this weekend’s weather is unseasonably warm, with an average temperature of about -3 degrees at this time of year.

That said, the forecasting agency recorded the warmest temperature for Jan 13 in 1991, at plus seven.

The coldest temperature for that day a few years later, in 1993, at -28.9 degrees.