Almost $765,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust will be split between 26 trail enhancement projects, including seven in the East Kootenay.

CBT officials said the projects focus on upgrading surfaces, extending trails and new structures such as bridges and benches.

“Together, these projects will give Columbia Basin residents and visitors access to even better and well-maintained trail systems as they experience the region’s incredible surroundings, while at the same time providing jobs,” said Justine Cohen, Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “Getting outside can positively influence physical and mental health, and help us connect with nature, so trails can have wide-reaching impacts.”

On top of the projects, the Trust is supporting 16 organizations to offer a combined total of 36 trail-crew jobs.

In the South Country, the West Jaffray trail system will see some improvements through a $23,000 grant.

CBT officials said the South Country Trails and Recreation Association will improve the trails by adding crushed rock to areas that can sometimes get muddy, buying a tool shed and purchasing trail maintenance tools.

“We look forward to continuing to make our trail system as user-friendly and enjoyable to our community members as possible,” said Kristina Woodford, Treasurer. “This project will enhance the usability and beauty of our newly built trails, so that school groups, seniors and people with differing abilities can use the trails and feel safe, all while promoting health and wellness in our community.”

You can see a full list of grant recipients and the amount they were given below.

More: CBT Trail Enhancement Grant list (Columbia Basin Trust)