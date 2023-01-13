Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations are now available at Fernie City hall and the visitor information centre.

Four have been installed at the visitor centre and five are at city hall.

The level 2 chargers provide up to 30 km of range per hour of charging.

City of Fernie staff said the stations were installed as part of the grant-funded “Journey to Iconic Fernie” project.

They hope it will encourage visitors to check out the shops and restaurants downtown and hiking and biking trailheads at the visitor centre.

The chargers will be $1.30 per hour for up to four hours. Any longer though and the per hour cost will increase.