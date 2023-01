A Fernie Ghostrider is this week’s KIJHL forward of the week after two strong games.

Taylor Haggerty tallied four goals and four assists in two games.

He scored twice and added an assist in their game against the Columbia Valley Rockies.

He scored another two goals and had three assists in a 9-3 win against the Castlegar Rebels.

He is third on the Ghostriders this season with 31 points in 32 games.