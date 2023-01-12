District of Elkford council is considering two zoning bylaw amendments and wants to hear from you.

The first proposed amendment would make it easier to provide accommodation options for contractors working in Elkford.

It would allow temporary placement of up to two recreational vehicles during an active building permit.

The survey for this bylaw can be found here.

The second proposed amendment would permit tiny homes to be used as coach houses.

This means they would be used as an accessory unit and could be a way to provide alternate housing opportunities and flexibility.

The survey for this bylaw can be found here.

A public hearing will take place during the Jan. 23 council meeting.