The Lion’s Club Skating Loop in Sparwood will be in the dark after the lights went missing.

District of Sparwood officials said five battery-powered LED lights were stolen sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight on Monday.

“Due to this theft the District will not be able to light the Loop until further notice,” said Sparwood staff. “If you have any information about this incident, please contact the RCMP or Sparwood Bylaw Enforcement at 250-425-6820 or [email protected]”