The KIJHL 2023 trade deadline is over and seven trades involved Eddie Mountain Division teams.

Any player registered with a KIJHL team will now be on the roster for the rest of the season and playoffs.

Fernie Ghostrider:

The Ghostriders gave up forward Vin Jackson to the Campbell River Storm for future considerations.

He had 18 points in 21 games.

The Ghostriders also gave up future considerations to get forward Jarod Sigouin from the Chase Heat. He’s tallied four points in 12 games.

The Ghostriders’ last trade was for defenceman Charlie Lockhart who had eight points in 28 games for the Nelson Leafs. They gave up future considerations.

Kimberley Dynamiters:

The Dynamiters received forward Jake Watson from the North Okanagan Knights for future considerations. Watson has 14 points in 29 games.

They also gave up future considerations and forward Luke Rothfos for Tristan Weill.

Weill has 16 points in 14 games while Rothfos has 13 in 28.

Creston Valley Thunder Cats:

The Thunder Cats picked up Hassen Himour from the Nanaimo Buccaneers for future considerations. The forward has 21 points in 25 games.

Columbia Valley Rockies:

The Rockies gave up goalie Nathaniel Glenn for future considerations.