Canal Flats Village Council voted to include $50,000 for architectural designs for a new community hall in the 2024 budget.

Village officials said a plebiscite was included in the 2022 local election to gauge public interest on hiring a professional to design and investigate costs related to building a new community hall.

Residents were in favour of the plan, with 177 yes votes and 138 no votes.

“A plebiscite is non-binding and council may choose to pursue this project or to abandon it. However, staff recommended the item be included in the five-year financial plan for 2024,” said village officials. “This allows the project to remain ‘on the books’ without affecting taxation for 2023.”

Council members made the decision unanimously on Monday night’s meeting.