Kimberley residents will now be able to dispose of used motor oils and antifreeze at the new used oil depot at the Kimberley transfer station.

“This new depot will be a more convenient option for residents to dispose of those products that should not be going into our landfills,” says RDEK Environmental Services Manager Kevin Paterson.

“Used motor oil is highly recyclable. If it’s collected and returned properly, it can be reused again and again.”

The depot will allow used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers.