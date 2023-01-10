Cranbrook’s long-running annual festival will be back for 2023 bearing a new name: the Spirit of the Rockies Festival.

Spirit of the Rockies Festival Society officials said the event has been known as Sam Steele Days since its inception, back in 1966.

“We have been looking to the future of the festival, we have so many new people in our community who don’t understand the history side of it, so we looked at making it so it more encompasses the people of our community,” said Laura Kennedy, Festival Society executive.

While the event’s name will change, the festivities will stay the same, which will include a parade, vendor’s market, the strongman competition, sports tournaments and wiener dog races among others.

“It’s a community-wide celebration, and we want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to celebrate with us,” said Kennedy. “We will have all of old favourites and hopefully a few new ones as well.”

The festivities will run from June 15 to 18.