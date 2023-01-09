Parents will have a new way to sign their kids up for school this year.

The Southeast Kootenay School District (SD5) has introduced online registration, aimed at simplifying the process of getting young children enrolled.

This round of kindergarten registration opens on Feb. 1 for children born in 2018.

“We offer our kindergarten students a developmentally appropriate program along with access to computer technology, a Fine Arts program, student services support and, if parents choose, French Immersion,” said SD5 officials.

Online and in-person registration will be processed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Parents will have to provide a birth certificate or other document along with proof of their B.C. residency.

SD5 officials said you should make sure to register early to make sure your child can attend a school in your catchment area.

You can find registration forms and a school locator below.

More: SD5 Registration Form

More: School Locator