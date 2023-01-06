Community organizations can start applying to the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) for funding with the opening of their annual granting process.

CFKR officials said this includes community funds in Elkford, Sparwood, and Fernie, and endowment funds for the Cranbrook area, including the South Country.

“We’re thrilled to launch our 2023 grant application process,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director. “Our annual granting continues to grow, thanks to the generosity of our donors, who believe in sustainable charitable giving through permanently invested endowment funds.”

An organization must be a CRA-qualified donee or in an agreement with an existing one to be eligible for any CFKR grants. Applications also need to clearly show a direct and positive benefit to residents.

“The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) provides grants to a wide range of projects: Animal Welfare; Arts, Culture, and Heritage; Education; Environment; Mental Health and Addictions; Outdoor Recreation, Physical Activity, and Sports; Seniors’ Programs; and Social/Health Services,” said the CFKR.

CFKR officials said most of its annual grants range from a few hundred dollars up to $2,000, with the goal of supporting local non-profits.

Applications are open until Feb. 15 and can be found through the link below.

More: CFKR grant application