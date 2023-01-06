If you know an outstanding member of your community, you can nominate them to be one of the six volunteers of the year for the RDEK.

Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) officials said nomination forms for the 2023 Volunteer of the Year award are available.

One outstanding volunteer from each electoral area will receive the honour.

“This is an important recognition program for us,” said RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay. “At a time when volunteering is seeing lower turnout numbers, it’s imperative to say to those that continually show up, that we see them, and we appreciate them.”

Nominees have to be a resident of their electoral area and make voluntary contributions to the spirit, culture or people of the community.

“The nomination process is a simple one with an option to fill out a nomination and submit it online,” adds Gay. “It is often those who ask for no recognition that deserves it the most, so celebrating those chosen is such a privilege every year.”

Nomination forms can be found through the link below or by visiting the Cranbrook or Columbia Valley RDEK office.

Applications must be in by Feb. 1, 2023.

More: RDEK Volunteer of the Year award nomination