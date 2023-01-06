Cranbrook’s own Jaimee Spring will be playing University Hockey next season after signing with Colgate University.

The school is located in Hamilton, New York.

Spring has been playing for RINK Hockey Academy in Kelowna this season.

“Colgate is getting a great player and person for next season,” said coach Kris Hogg.

“Jaimee’s elite level skating and size will transfer nicely to the next level. Her future is very bright and we look forward to all of the great things she will accomplish”

So far this season she has three goals and eight assists in 16 games.