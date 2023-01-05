The City of Cranbrook wants to make sure that residents know that a 13 per cent increase in residential assessments does not mean a 13 per cent increase in property taxes.

The change in the amount of taxes paid is decided by the city council.

City staff said your assessment will determine if you pay the amount Council sets, or more, or less, depending on how your assessment compares.

If the assessment is less than the average change for the property class it will most likely decrease.

If it is similar it will likely stay the same, but if the assessment is higher than the average, taxes will likely rise.

If you feel your assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2022 you should contact BC Assessment as soon as possible.