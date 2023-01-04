Cranbrook Bucks forward Jeremy Tremblay was named the BCHL third star of the week and goalie Nathan Airey was named the second star for the month of December.

Tremblay scored four goals in his last two games. Those were also his first BCHL goals.

The Bucks got him in a trade with the Hawkesbury Hawks of the CCHL.

Airey was a wall in December, winning all five starts.

He stopped 165 of the 172 shots he faced to finish the month with a .959 save percentage and a 1.40 goals-against average.

He has the second-best save percentage in the league and the third-best goals-against average.

The Bucks are in Merrit Thursday night to take on the Centennials.