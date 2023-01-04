Canfor’s curtailment of operations at some of its B.C. sawmills will extend into January.

Company officials cite ongoing weak market conditions and the lack of available economic fibre.

Canfor initially planned to stop operations for four weeks, which started on Dec. 19, 2022.

Now the company will reduce production capacity through two-week curtailment extensions through January at some B.C. mills.

‘This will remove approximately 21 million board feet in addition to the 150 million board feet previously announced,” said Canfor officials.