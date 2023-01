Mission Road will be closed for most of the day on Thursday while crews work to recover a vehicle.

ʔaq̓am officials said the job will start at 9:30 a.m. and run until about 3 p.m. while workers recover a Gordon Foods Truck that became stuck in a ditch.

Mission road will be closed from the gas stations to Highway 95a.

Officials said there will be no passing through the area and drivers are asked to plan their trip accordingly.