The Interior Health Region’s first baby of 2023 was a boy born in Cranbrook.

The boy, weighing eight pounds and seven ounces, was born to parents Brandi Cann and Logan Burleigh in the East Kootenay Regional Hospital at 1:10 a.m. on Jan 1.

B.C.’s first baby of 2023 was born at 12:02 a.m. in Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre, weighing five pounds and 10 ounces.