Interior Health has declared long-term care outbreaks in Cranbrook and Kimberley for COVID-19 and respiratory infection.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook and a respiratory infection outbreak was declared at Kimberley Special Care.

The Joseph Creek outbreak was first declared by Interior Health on Dec. 30.

IH officials said eight residents have COVID-19.

There has been one death in the Kimberley Special Care outbreak with another 12 residents sick.

That outbreak was also declared on Dec. 30.

Interior Health recommends postponing visits until the outbreak is over to help keep your loved ones safe.