You can get ready for this year’s camping season right now, as reservations are open for dates up to four months in advance.

B.C. government officials said the four-month booking window doubles the two-month period.

“We’ve heard the majority of campers prefer a four-month rolling window, allowing people to book a site well in advance of their visit,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “We will continue to listen to public feedback so we can improve people’s park experiences, and everyone can easily access the many beautiful parks and backcountry areas our province has to offer.”

Reservations are now open as of January 3rd.

“We are fortunate to live in a province that has an abundance of spectacular parks for people to connect with nature and learn about Indigenous Peoples’ history and culture,” said Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment. “We continue to expand opportunities for camping and improve accessibility so more people can experience the natural treasures of our beautiful province.”

Reservations can be made through the link below.

More: BC Parks reservations