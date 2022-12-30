Fernie will soon be up in flames. The Fernie on Fire fundraiser is returning to the city.

Fernie Fire Rescue is hosting the event, which will see Christmas trees burned on Jan. 7.

You can bring your tree to a bonfire that will be lit next to the outdoor rink beside the Fernie Aquatic Centre.

Fire rescue will also be picking up trees curbside and trees can also be dropped off at a trailer outside the Temporary Fire Hall on Railway Avenue from Jan. 2-6.

There will be music, a BBQ, raffles and drinks during the fundraiser, which starts at 5:30

All proceeds will be donated to local charities.