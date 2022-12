The BCHL Christmas break is nearing its end and the Cranbrook Bucks will be back in action Friday night against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The game is in Trail so Bucks fans will have to wait an extra day to see them live.

They will be facing the Smoke Eaters again on Saturday this time at home.

Both teams were hot before going into the break.

The Bucks are second in the Interior Conference just behind the Vees.

The Smoke Eaters have won all of their games in December so far.