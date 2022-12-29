The federal government is providing money to help three East Kootenay transportation projects.

This is part of more than $1.3 million going towards 27 projects in B.C.

“Accessible active transportation options are key to healthy, green, and inclusive communities that work for all residents,” said International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan.

“Strategic planning projects like the ones announced today will build better-connected communities, provide safe travel routes, and help us achieve net-zero climate emissions by 2050. The Government of Canada is proud to support these essential projects.”

- Advertisement -

Cranbrook is getting $49,912 to go towards the Active Transportation Masterplan.

Work will include a review of previous studies, existing conditions, land use and engagement with the community.

$50,000 is going to Kimberley’s paved pathway network extension. The trail society will be conducting a feasibility study for three kilometres of a new pathway to connect the current terminus of the Rails to Trails pathway to the city core.

Lastly, the District of Invermere is receiving $50,000 for the Markin MacPhail Westside Legacy Trail.

The plan is to connect Invermere and Radium.