Another Cranbrook Bucks player has announced what school he’ll be going to once his time with the team is done.

Forward Cooper Boulanger has committed to the United States Air Force Academy Falcons in Colorado.

As a BCHL rookie, he has tallied 11 assists in 24 games.

Boulanger also has a history with Air Force-related programs, having played for Top Gun prep programs for U16, and U18.