Recreationists heading into the backcountry should be extra cautious this week as hazardous avalanche conditions are being reported in the region.

The Cranbrook and Kimberley, Elk Valley and Columbia Valley areas are all included in the advisory.

Avalanche Canada says the alpine, treeline and below the tree line will all have high risk on Wednesday.

Thursday’s conditions are expected to get slightly better with the risk lowering to considerable for below the treeline.

Avalanche Canada officials said storm slabs in motion might step down to deeper layers resulting in large avalanches.

If you are still going into the backcountry carry an avalanche beacon, wear a helmet and have a collapsible avalanche probe and a small shovel with you.