All new buildings in Invermere will have to comply with step three of the BC Energy Step Code as of Jan 1.

According to the Energy Step Code, the four-step plan will gradually shift building requirements so all new construction is net-zero-ready by 2032.

Under step three, all new construction must be at least 50 per cent more energy efficient than buildings were before the code was introduced.

“The BC Energy Step Code is a provincial standard which provides an incremental and consistent approach to achieving more energy-efficient buildings,” said Invermere officials.

“Adoption of the Step Code supports provincial and national goals and aligns with Invermere Council’s Strategic Priority to ‘Mitigate and reduce Invermere’s Climate Change inducing Greenhouse Gas emissions and take steps to improve the community’s resilience and adaptability to climate and environmental changes.'”