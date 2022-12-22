The City of Cranbrook says recent claims by local organizations regarding two or more deaths in Cranbrook due to exposure to the cold are unfounded.

They said both Interior Health and the BC Coroner Service can confirm there have been no deaths from the cold as of Dec. 22.

Making false public statements about deaths and insinuating their causes distresses residents and discredits the City of Cranbrook and the people and organizations working hard to support the homeless population,” said city staff.

“This behaviour is disappointing and unnecessary as the community works together to help those in need. Thank you to the many groups, organizations and individuals for their giving and ongoing support of our vulnerable population during this time.”

- Advertisement -

According to the city, the warming centre at the Alliance Church has had 10 users, six on Tuesday and four on Wednesday night.

“We will actively monitor the weather conditions through the winter months and continue to offer our support to third-party groups and non-profit organizations in order to provide warming centres and spaces as necessary for those who may need it.”