The Cranbrook Bucks have had a strong first half of the season entering the Christmas break near the top of the league.

In the interior division, only the Penticton Vees have more points than the Bucks with 54. Their record is 27-2.

The Bucks have 39 points and a 19-8-1 record.

The team is fourth in the league behind the Vees, Nanaimo Clippers and Surrey Eagles.

- Advertisement -

Jack Silich is leading the Bucks in both goals and points with 17 goals and 29 points in 28 games.

Rhys Bentham leads defencemen with nine goals and 26 points in the same number of games.

And goaltender Nathan Airey has been a wall for the team this season.

He has 14 wins, a 0.932 save percentage and a 2.33 goals-against average.

His save percentage is second-best in the league.

The Bucks’ next game will be against the Smoke Eaters on Dec. 30 in Trail.