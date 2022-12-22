Cranbrook’s Urgent & Primary Care Centre saw just over 25,000 appointments made between Dec. 8, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022.

Interior Health officials said physicians saw 6,522 unique patients in that time.

This comes as Interior Health marks the one-year anniversary of the facility being open.

“It’s exciting the Cranbrook UPCC is celebrating this significant anniversary,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “Throughout the past year, the centre has provided more people with better access to team-based health care while receiving crucial treatment in their community.”

The care centre is meant to support people who are going through non-life-threatening conditions but need to see a healthcare provider within 24 hours.

“We have been trying to improve access to care for the community, and I hope that people without a family doctor or nurse practitioner have been able to receive quality comprehensive care,” said Dr. Paula Dubois, UPCC family physician.

IH officials said the urgent and primary care centre is part of a group of regional healthcare providers who work to provide comprehensive and person-centred healthcare.

“The care centre, and the partnership that supports it, is beneficial to the Ktunaxa Nation. It’s vital to our people to have access to these services and to culturally safe care. We’re establishing that here, including bringing in Ktunaxa language and respecting our cultural values,” said Jared Basil, Ktunaxa Cultural Safety Educator with Ktunaxa Nation Council.

A social worker, two physiotherapists, an occupational therapist, six registered nurses, three nurse practitioners, three family physicians and seven medial office assistants make up the 24-employee team at the care centre in Cranbrook.

IH said it is working with local physicians to bolster the facility’s staffing even further in the future.

The centre currently offers urgent care, maternity care and allied health services through a team-based environment.

“All members of the health care team are integral to providing comprehensive care. Through a collaborative approach, we regularly communicate with each other, along with patients, regarding how best to support those with complex medical and social needs,” said. Dr. Dubois. “I think patients benefit greatly from having access to the team.”

The urgent and primary care centre is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on statutory holidays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Baker Street Professional Centre at 1311 2nd Street North.