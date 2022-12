The District of Sparwood has opened its outdoor skating rink in time for Christmas.

The rink is located in Sparwood Heights and is open until 10 p.m. daily.

The rink is user-maintained so it will be your responsibility to clear it of snow.

Two shovels have been left for clearing and ice conditions will depend on the weather.

- Advertisement -

District staff said the skating loop at Lions Park is also nearing completion.

They will notify the public once it is ready.