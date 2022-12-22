With the bitter cold affecting Cranbrook homes, the city is urging residents to call a plumber if their pipes freeze.

City officials said this reminder comes as Public Works received eight calls from homeowners on Thursday morning alone.

“Public Works is not able to provide assistance in thawing frozen water lines,” said city staff. “Those who may have frozen pipes are encouraged to contact one of our many local plumbing companies for tips or to provide assistance in safely getting their water flowing.”

The city said you can prevent frozen pipes by keeping a cold water tap running continuously in your home when the weather gets extremely cold.

- Advertisement -

Leaving the water running with a diameter of a pencil should be enough to prevent freezing.

There could be some relief from the cold in the coming days, however.

“Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures to rise to levels that are more seasonable Friday evening into Saturday, with overnight lows expected around -9 degrees,” said Cranbrook officials.