ANKORS has partnered with local churches to offer a place for Cranbrook’s unhoused population to avoid the extreme cold at night.

The City of Cranbrook has also opened the doors of the public library until 8 p.m. and Western Financial Place until 9 p.m. as a warming centre during the day.

Both locations will be open Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, ANKORS has staff and volunteers working at the Alliance Church and the First Baptist Church to help keep people out of the cold.

- Advertisement -

“The Baptist Church is open, but we’re focusing our efforts on the Alliance because that seems to be a soon where people are going because it’s close to the downtown shelter,” said Polly Sutherland, ANKORS team lead and harm reduction coordinator.

Sutherland said ANKORS will be open until 7 p.m., and the overnight warming shelter will open right at that time.

“The shelter will be open until 9 a.m. and there will be warmth and food available and support from our harm reduction team throughout the night,” said Sutherland. “In the morning, people can get rides back to ANKORS to they’re staying out of the cold.”

ANKORS will be open to support residents through the holidays.